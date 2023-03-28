Nichushkin scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Nichushkin supplied an insurance tally early in the second period. The winger is riding a seven-game point streak, during which he's recorded three goals and five helpers. The 28-year-old is up to 16 tallies, 43 points, 128 shots, 45 hits and a plus-15 rating through 44 contests overall.