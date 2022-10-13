Nichushkin scored two power-play goals on five shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Nichushkin used his 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame to carve out space in front on the man advantage. With the likes of Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen setting him up, Nichushkin's net-front presence helped him score two of the four goals racked up by Colorado's No. 1 power-play unit. Only five of Nichushkin's career-high 25 goals last season came on the power play, so Nichushkin has a clear path to even more production in the short term, though Gabriel Landeskog's eventual return from a lower-body injury will likely knock either Nichushkin or Arturri Lehkonen -- who scored Colorado's other two power-play goals Wednesday -- off the top man-advantage unit.