Nichushkin scored two goals in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Both goals came late in the third period as the Avs tried to rally from a 3-1 deficit, but each time Nichushkin found the back of the net, the Canes responded to re-establish a two-goal cushion. It's the first multi-goal performance of the season for the 29-year-old winger, and in 10 games since making his season debut in mid-November, Nichushkin has five goals and eight points.