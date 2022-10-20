Nichushkin on Wednesday collected a goal and an assist, but the Avalanche dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Jets.

Nichushkin, who notched a marker and two helpers during his last outing Monday, continued his all-around effort Wednesday. The 27-year-old right winger converted a power-play goal at 18:27 of the second period, which tied the game at 3-all, and assisted on Mikko Rantanen's tally about two minutes earlier. If Nichushkin (five goals, three assists) continues his hot start, he could easily surpass the 25 goals he amassed last season.