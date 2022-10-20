Nichushkin on Wednesday collected a goal and an assist, but the Avalanche dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Jets.
Nichushkin, who notched a marker and two helpers during his last outing Monday, continued his all-around effort Wednesday. The 27-year-old right winger converted a power-play goal at 18:27 of the second period, which tied the game at 3-all, and assisted on Mikko Rantanen's tally about two minutes earlier. If Nichushkin (five goals, three assists) continues his hot start, he could easily surpass the 25 goals he amassed last season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Collects three points•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Deposits power-play tally•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Pots pair on power play•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Inks eight-year extension•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Good to go for Game 6•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Two points before late injury•