Nichushkin recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

After a one-game stint on the first line, Nichushkin returned to the second line Thursday. The 28-year-old set up Devon Toews' second-period tally. Nichushkin has points in three straight games (one goal, two assists), accounting for all of his offense this season. He's added 11 shots on net, four PIM, three hits and a plus-3 rating through four contests.