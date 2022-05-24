Nichushkin notched two assists, a plus-3 rating, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 4.
Nichushkin set up the first and third goals of Nazem Kadri's hat trick in this contest. This was Nichushkin's first multi-point effort in eight playoff outings. So far, he's accrued three goals, four assists, 30 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-5 rating while skating in a top-six role.
More News
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Sets up empty-netter•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Tallies in Game 1 win•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Nets series-clinching goal•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Pockets helper in win•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Out Friday•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: One of each in Tuesday's win•