Nichushkin notched two assists, a plus-3 rating, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 4.

Nichushkin set up the first and third goals of Nazem Kadri's hat trick in this contest. This was Nichushkin's first multi-point effort in eight playoff outings. So far, he's accrued three goals, four assists, 30 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-5 rating while skating in a top-six role.