Nichushkin scored a goal and registered an assist in Colorado's 7-5 loss to New Jersey on Wednesday.

Nichushkin found the back of the net at 1:26 of the third period to narrow the Devils' lead to 6-5. He has 11 goals and 27 points in 31 contests this season. Nichushkin is on a six-game scoring streak with three goals and eight points over that span.