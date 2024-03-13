Nichushkin scored a goal on four shots, supplied two assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Nichushkin set up goals by Mikko Rantanen (on the power play) and Nathan MacKinnon before scoring one of his own. With four points over two games since he returned from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, Nichushkin has settled right back in on the Avalanche's top line. The winger has 24 tallies, 22 assists, 134 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-12 rating over 42 outings this season. Even with his absence, he has a good chance to top his career high of 52 points from the 2021-22 campaign.