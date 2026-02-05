Nichushkin registered three assists, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Nichushkin helped out on both of Artturi Lehkonen's goals as well as Josh Manson's game-winner. This was Nichushkin's first multi-point effort since his hat trick versus the Blues on Dec. 31. The 30-year-old winger has earned a goal and six helpers over his last six outings. He's at 34 points in 46 contests this season, matching his output from 43 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He's added 107 shots on net, 41 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 2025-26.