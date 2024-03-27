Nichushkin is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rangers because of a lower-body injury, per Aarif Deen of Mile High Sports.

Nichushkin has 26 goals and 50 points in 48 outings in 2023-24. His injury is not expected to keep him out long term, but if he does miss Thursday's tilt, then Zach Parise might slide into a top-six role.