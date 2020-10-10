Nichushkin signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Avalanche on Saturday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Nichushkin is an analytics darling, as he put together a whopping 59.03 xGF% last season. The gifted two-way player spent most of his time in the bottom six last season shutting down opponents' top units, but Nichushkin still managed to produce 13 goals and 14 assists through 65 games. The 25-year-old will handle a steady role during the upcoming campaign, but his fantasy outlook isn't as favorable unless he boosts to the top six.
