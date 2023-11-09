Nichushkin (personal) will play Thursday versus the Kraken, Meghan Angley of DNVR Avalanche reports.
Nichushkin missed Wednesday's practice to be with his wife for the birth of their daughter, but he'll slot into his usual role skating on the second line and second power-play unit against Seattle. He's picked up one goal and seven points through 11 contests this campaign.
