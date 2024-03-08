Nichushkin (personal) will return to the lineup Friday versus Minnesota, per Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950.
Nichushkin has missed the last 22 games while in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He will resume his role as a top-six forward -- he'll likely line up with Casey Mittelstadt and Jonathan Drouin on the second line. The 29-year-old Nichushkin has racked up 22 goals and 42 points, including 13 goals and three assists with the man advantage, in 40 games this season.
