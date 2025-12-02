default-cbs-image
Nichushkin (lower body) will return to the lineup against Vancouver on Tuesday, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Following an eight-game absence, Nichushkin will probably occupy a middle-six role. He has produced five goals, 12 points, 41 shots on net and 16 hits in 17 appearances this season.

