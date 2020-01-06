Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Ready to rock Monday
Nichushkin (illness) will be back in action versus the Islanders on Monday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Nichushkin missed Saturday's matchup with New Jersey due to his illness but appears ready to slot back into the lineup, likely in a bottom-six role. Prior to falling ill, the Russian notched five points in his previous six outings while averaging 13:28 of ice time. Vladislav Kamenev will be the odd man out among the forwards.
