Nichushkin managed an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings.
Nichushkin set up the second of J.T. Compher's two tallies in the second period. The 26-year-old Nichushkin has had a moderately productive season with 21 points, 97 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-9 rating. He's been a solid depth scorer from the Avalanche's third line, and he also adds a physical edge.
