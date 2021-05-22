Nichushkin posted an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Nichushkin helped out on Alex Newhook's first NHL goal at 12:37 of the second period. The assist was Nichushkin's first point in three playoff games. The Russian winger has added four hits, 11 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in a middle-six role.