Nichushkin posted an assist, five shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.
Nichushkin set up the second of Denis Malgin's tallies in the contest, which stood as the game-winner. The helper was Nichushkin's second point through four games in April. The top-six winger has 45 points, 150 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-15 rating through 49 contests overall in a strong campaign.
