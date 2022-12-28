Nichushkin reinjured his surgically repaired ankle, and there is no timetable for his return, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette on Wednesday.

Nichushkin missed Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Arizona because of what had been initially labeled as a lower-body injury. He has seven goals and 16 points in 15 games this season. Logan O'Connor might see an increase in ice time while Nichushkin is unavailable.