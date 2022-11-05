Nichushkin (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Blue Jackets, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Nichushkin will miss a fourth straight contest with his lower-body issue. The 27-year-old winger took pregame warmups before being ruled out of Friday's game versus Columbus, which suggests he should have a good chance of returning to action Thursday against the Predators.
