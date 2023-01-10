Nichushkin's (ankle) timetable for return remains uncertain, per Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette.
Nichushkin hasn't played since Dec. 23 because of the injury. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said they're just focused on "letting that ankle heal." Nichushkin has seven goals and 16 points in 15 games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Not traveling with team•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Skates Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Will skate Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Reinjures ankle•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Sidelined with lower-body issue•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Suffers injury Friday•