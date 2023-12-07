Nichushkin (illness) will not be in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Nichushkin is putting together a strong start to the campaign with 21 points in 24 contests to open the season, including six power-play points. At this rate, Nichushkin could top his career-best 52-point campaign he recorded back in 2021-22.
More News
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Won't suit up•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Dealing with illness•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Helps on power play•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Extends streak with empty-netter•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Riding seven-game point streak•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Scores on power play again•