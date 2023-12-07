Watch Now:

Nichushkin (illness) will not be in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Nichushkin is putting together a strong start to the campaign with 21 points in 24 contests to open the season, including six power-play points. At this rate, Nichushkin could top his career-best 52-point campaign he recorded back in 2021-22.

