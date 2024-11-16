Nichushkin made his season debut in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Friday.

Nichushkin received 19:27 of ice time, and he accounted for one shot, one block and a minus-3 rating. It was the Russian forward's first game of the 2024-25 campaign after being suspended for six months. Nichushkin will likely need some time to get his feet under him, but when he does, he should produce at close to a point-per-game pace.