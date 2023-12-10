Nichushkin had five shots on net, two blocked shots and three hits over 21:58 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Nichushkin returned to the lineup after missing two games due to illness and opened on the second line with Mikko Rantanen and Tomas Tatar. By the end of the second period and into the third, both Nichushkin and Rantanen were reunited with Nathan MacKinnon on the top line. The slumping Avalanche -- losers in five of the last six games -- are averaging just 2.3 goals during their downturn, which has left coach Jared Bednar searching for the right combinations to trigger the offense. Having Nichushkin back will help achieve that objective.