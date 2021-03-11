Nichushkin had four shots over 15:12 of ice time in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over Arizona.
With the return of Nathan MacKinnon from an upper-body injury, head coach Jared Bednar brought his lines back to normal. Nichushkin was moved up to a top-six role and experienced a scoring surge (three goals, one assist) the previous three games. He's still part of the second-unit power-play for now -- 2:57 of ice time when the Coyotes had a man in the box -- but Nichushkin is back on the third line when skating five-on-five.
