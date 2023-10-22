Nichushkin recorded an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.
Nichushkin has a point in four straight games (one goal, three assists), accounting for all of his offense this season. He helped out on Nathan MacKinnon's second-period marker, which was the game-winner Saturday. Nichushkin has added three hits, 11 shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-4 rating while seeing steady playing time in the top six.
