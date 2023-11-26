Nichushkin logged an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Nichushkin's goal streak ended at six games, but the helper kept the point streak alive. The winger's 10th assist of the year came on Nathan MacKinnon's response goal in the second period. Nichushkin has been excellent since replacing the injured Artturi Lehkonen (neck) on the top line. For the season, Nichushkin has nine goals, 10 helpers, 56 shots on net, 21 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 20 contests.