Nichushkin registered an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Nichushkin set up an Artturi Lehkonen goal in the third period of this contest. The helper extended Nichushkin's point streak to six games (three goals, five helpers). The 27-year-old winger is still within striking distance of his first 50-point campaign. He has 22 tallies, 26 assists, 162 shots on net, 87 hits and a plus-23 rating in 58 appearances.