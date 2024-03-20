Nichushkin logged a power-play and even-strength assist, one shot on net, two blocks and two penalty minutes in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Nichushkin continued his roll since returning from a personal leave of absence. The winger has points in four of five games following his reinstatement, including three goals and four assists, helping extend Colorado's winning streak to seven games. He's skating on the top line and a staple of the top power-play unit, which puts Nichushkin in position to establish a new career high in points. The 29-year-old, who has 49 points, needs four more over the final 13 contests to set a new benchmark.