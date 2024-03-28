Nichushkin (lower body) will not play in Thursday's matchup with the Rangers, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Nichushkin has played in just eight games since returning from the Player Assistance Program and is now going to find himself watching from the sidelines again. In those eight outings, the 29-year-old winger has notched four goals and four assists, including four power-play points. Zach Parise should be a candidate for Nichushkin's second-line role.