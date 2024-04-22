Nichushkin scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

Nichushkin has scored three times over the last two games. His goal set the Avalanche off on the right foot Sunday, but they couldn't keep pace with an opportunistic attack from the Jets. Nichushkin racked up a career-high 28 goals with 25 helpers, 158 shots on net and 74 hits over 54 regular-season appearances and should be a top-six fixture during the postseason.