Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Scores equalizer Monday

Nichushkin scored a goal and dished a team-high five hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Nichushkin's third-period tally tied the game at three and ultimately forced overtime. The Russian winger is up to 12 goals, 24 points, 68 hits and 89 shots on goal through 53 games this season.

