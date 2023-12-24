Nichushkin scored a goal on two shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Nichushkin's tally early in the second period stood as the game-winner. He has six goals and six assists during his seven-game point streak. The 28-year-old winger continues to excel on the top line, racking up 16 goals, 17 assists, 97 shots on net, 40 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 32 contests overall.