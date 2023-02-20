Nichushkin scored a goal on one shot and blocked one shot over 22:42 of ice time in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Nichushkin found the back of the net for the second straight game. He was actually passing to Matt Nieto, but the puck went in off the skate of an Edmonton defender. Each of his two goals have entered the net off skates -- his own boot Saturday and Cody Ceci's on Sunday. He's battled injuries all season, which has hampered his offense of late, but the lucky puck bounces could trigger another scoring burst for the Russian winger.