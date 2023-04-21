Nichushkin scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kraken in Game 2.

Nichushkin's tally was his first since April 1, and he was limited to three assists over the eight games in between goals. The 28-year-old tied the game at 2-2 at the 7:30 mark of the second period. The winger put in a strong regular season with 47 points, 158 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-15 rating through 53 appearances, and he remains a key part of the Avalanche's top six.