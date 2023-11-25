Nichushkin scored a power-play goal on five shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
Nichushkin's tally in the second period briefly gave the Avalanche a 2-0 lead. The winger has scored in six straight games, racking up seven goals and three assists over that span. For the season, he's up to nine goals, 18 points, 55 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-6 rating through 19 contests.
