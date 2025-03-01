Nichushkin scored a power-play goal on five shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

This was Nichushkin's second game back from missing 21 contests due to a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old winger has resumed a role on the second line and second power-play unit. Nichushkin has 12 goals, 18 points, 62 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-6 rating across 23 appearances. If he can stay healthy, he's a big boost to an Avalanche offense that has often lacked in depth scoring, and he could play his way onto the top line eventually.