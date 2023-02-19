Nichushkin had a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues. He finished with four shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 18:41 of ice time.

Nichushkin got a little puck luck when the disc went into the net off his skate, but any tally is a pretty one for a struggling forward. Injuries have impacted what early on looked like a breakout season for Nichushkin, who has struggled to find offense since returning to the ice in January. Saturday's goal was his first in a month and just his second in 19 games.