Nichushkin scored two goals on five shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

One of Nichushkin's goals came on the power play. He's been effective with four goals and one assist over his last five contests, adding a plus-4 rating in that span. The 28-year-old winger has five goals, 11 points, 38 shots, 15 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 15 contests. His increased offense should continue as long as he's seeing top-line minutes alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.