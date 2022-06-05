Nichushkin scored two goals on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Nichushkin had been held off the scoresheet in his last four games, but a little fortune snapped his slump. His centering pass deflected off Darnell Nurse's stick and past Mike Smith at the near post 16:12 into the first period to tie the game at 1-1. Nichushkin did a bit more to earn his second-period tally, and the Avalanche were able to score twice more to secure the win. The winger has posted nine points, 45 shots, 35 hits and a plus-5 rating through 13 playoff appearances, playing in a top-six role throughout the postseason.