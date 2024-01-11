Nichushkin scored two power-play goals on five shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Nichushkin tallied late in the first period and midway through the second period. He's up to 22 tallies through 40 contests this season, with four of his goals being game-winners. This was his fourth multi-point effort in the last six contests. While he's seen even-strength minutes on the second line recently, it hasn't negatively impacted his performance. He's matched his career high with 16 power-play points, and he's up to 42 points and 128 shots on net.