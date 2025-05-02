Nichushkin scored two goals, added five hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Nichushkin opened the scoring at 6:29 of the first period and retied the game at 4-4 in the third. The winger hasn't done a lot in this series, producing three goals on 12 shots, 16 hits and a plus-2 rating over six outings. The 30-year-old continues to play in a top-six role, but he's also slightly limited with a spot on the second power-play unit.