Nichushkin scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Nichushkin's tally in the first period briefly tied the game at 1-1, but the Stars took the lead for good just 32 seconds later. The 29-year-old has scored in three of the last four games and is thriving since swapping places with Mikko Rantanen. Nichushkin is up to three goals, three assists, 14 shots on net, six hits and an even plus-minus rating over seven appearances, and his tally Friday was his first power-play point of the season.