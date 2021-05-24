Nichushkin scored an empty-net goal on the power play in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 4. He finished with two shots and two hits.

Nichushkin put away a loose puck at the edge of the crease to close out the scoring with six seconds left in the third period, his first goal of the series. The 26-year-old had entered the series with just one goal in his last 19 appearances and was mired in a nine-game dry spell. Nichushkin had 10 goals and 11 assists in 55 games during the regular season.