Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Sends helper in win
Nichushkin supplied an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.
Nichushkin served Logan O'Connor for the latter's first NHL goal at 5:37 of the third period. Three of Nichushkin's four points this season have come in his last four games. The Russian winger has added 34 shots on goal and 18 hits. He's beginning to find a groove in the Avalanche's bottom six.
More News
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Earns assist Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Posts two shots•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Sitting in press box•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: One assist in 2019-20•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Headed for Mile High City•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Subject of likely buyout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.