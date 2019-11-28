Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Sends helper in win

Nichushkin supplied an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Nichushkin served Logan O'Connor for the latter's first NHL goal at 5:37 of the third period. Three of Nichushkin's four points this season have come in his last four games. The Russian winger has added 34 shots on goal and 18 hits. He's beginning to find a groove in the Avalanche's bottom six.