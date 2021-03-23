Nichushkin recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Nichushkin had the secondary helper on both of Joonas Donskoi's tallies late in the third period. The two-point effort gave Nichushkin a goal and four assists in his last five contests. The Russian winger is up to 13 points, 52 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-4 rating in 30 appearances overall.