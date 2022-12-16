Nichushkin registered two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Nichushkin has three helpers and 10 shots in four games since returning from an ankle injury. The 27-year-old continues to see significant top-line minutes as the Avalanche navigate a bad stretch of injuries. The winger has impressed with seven goals, eight helpers, 36 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-2 rating in 11 outings this season.