Nichushkin posted an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Nichushkin set up Artturi Lehkonen on an empty-net goal with 58 seconds left in the game. With points in five of seven postseason games (three goals, two assists), Nichushkin has done pretty well in a top-six role. He's added 28 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-2 rating as a physical presence with some scoring upside.