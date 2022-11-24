Nichushkin (ankle) is no longer on crutches, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Colorado head coach Jared Bednar hopes Nichushkin will return to the ice soon. Nichushkin has missed 12 games due to the injury, after the forward posted a seven-game point streak to open the season. He has seven goals and five assists, including five power-play goals.
