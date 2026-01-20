Nichushkin (upper body) is expected to suit up at home versus the Ducks on Wednesday, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Nichushkin sustained minor injuries in a car accident on the way to Monday's game versus the Capitals, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post. However, the 30-year-old winger participated in Tuesday's optional skate and isn't expected to miss any additional time. As long as he doesn't have any setbacks prior to puck drop Wednesday, Nichushkin should reclaim his spot on the second line next to Ross Colton and Brock Nelson.